Argument leads to deadly Tallulah shooting.(MGN)
By Scott Simoneaux
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - The Madison Parish sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that left a teen dead.

Deputies say it happened Sunday night around 7:00 at a convenience store off of highway 65 south.

They say the teen was shot during an argument.

Deputies say a 17-year-old is has several charges including second-degree murder and a weapons violation.

They also say Decruis Travis, 18 is charged with obstruction of justice, and Emmuanel Dockery, 18 is charged with principle to second-degree murder.

The name of the victim has not been released.

**ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNONCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY**

