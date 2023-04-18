Argument leads to deadly Tallulah shooting
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - The Madison Parish sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that left a teen dead.
Deputies say it happened Sunday night around 7:00 at a convenience store off of highway 65 south.
They say the teen was shot during an argument.
Deputies say a 17-year-old is has several charges including second-degree murder and a weapons violation.
They also say Decruis Travis, 18 is charged with obstruction of justice, and Emmuanel Dockery, 18 is charged with principle to second-degree murder.
The name of the victim has not been released.
**ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNONCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY**
