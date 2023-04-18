Tornado Disaster Relief

Alec Baldwin resumes ‘Rust’ film production this week

Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and...
Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and killed by a prop gun.(ABC News / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Production of the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust” is set to resume Thursday in Montana, according to the studio behind the film.

In 2021, cinematographer Halyana Hutchins was killed in a prop gun shooting on the film’s New Mexico set.

The movie is set to be completed as part of a settlement agreement between the parties involved.

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty.

An attorney for Gutierrez-Reed said she will also plead not guilty.

Baldwin and director Joel Souza, who was shot and injured in the shooting, are expected to return to finish the project, according to Rust Movie Productions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Louisiana officials are working a water rescue on the Ouachita River.
Monroe police working a water rescue on Ouachita River
MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness
MPD calls off search for missing man in Ouachita River for the night due to darkness
(Source: WALB)
Sunday night crash kills Bastrop man, officials say impairment suspected
Freddy's is coming to West Monroe!
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opening in West Monroe
Update: DA asks for Winn Parish manslaughter suspect to be tried as an adult
Update: DA asks for Winn Parish manslaughter suspect to be tried as an adult

Latest News

The City of West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell has announced her designation of Jason Pleasant to...
West Monroe mayor names Jason Pleasant Chief of Police-designate
West Monroe mayor names Jason Pleasant Chief of Police-designate
West Monroe mayor names Jason Pleasant Chief of Police-designate
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
4 killed in Maine home; 3 wounded in linked highway shooting
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
‘Like an earthquake’: Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1
FILE - Multiple white nationalist groups march with torches through the University of Virginia...
Torch-carrying marchers indicted in Charlottesville rally