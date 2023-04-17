Water levels at Lake D’Arbonne causing issues with lake residents

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) -Residents of lakeside homes at Lake D’arbonne, like Dawn Dowless, are dealing will issues arising from the excessive rainfall.

“Just we had a significant amount of rainfall. It was about four, four to five inches, and we were watching the water rise, of course,” said Dowless.

She, says the high water and people boating and not obeying the no-wake signs are causing trash and water to come into her yard.

“It went over the sea wall 23 feet,” said Dowless.

I went into the yard, and it was muddy, and if I went further, I would sink into the mud.

Erin Buchanan with the Louisiana Department Of Transportation says a malfunction in a flood gate back in February has also added to problems because they are limited in how fast they can release water.

(ERIN BUCHANAN, LOUISIANA DOTD, PIO) “It’s not a full-on opening and then the full-on closing. I mean, there are a lot of different adjustments and considerations that can be made,” said Buchanan.

“A very good thing to do, I think they need to be definitely looked at all of the time, which I hope they are doing,” said Dowless.

Buchannan says that the issue was something crews discovered during routine testing of the tainter gate, but says they expect to have the issue fixed soon.

“That mechanism is on its way back. It’s been repaired, and then there will be a period of testing, you know, of that piece of equipment at the spillway to ensure it’s functioning properly,” said Buchanan.

In a text, Buchanan says repairs will be later than originally believed due to the Houston company still working on the repair.

But she says they’ve been proactive when it comes to maintaining the other gate to make sure flood waters don’t get any higher than they already are.

“Once it’s reinstalled, we went ahead and purchased a new mechanism for that gate to, you know, replace that, and just put the new piece of equipment in there,” said Buchanan.

Dowless says she just wants people to be respectful when enjoying Lake D’Arbonne.

“I would want them to realize that I understand that they want to fish. They want to see their fishermen fish. This lake is absolutely beautiful, and I’m sure there’s so many fish out there that everybody wants to go catch in these conditions. Please, no, wait until we can get this lake under control. And respect all the Members of this lake,” said Dowless.

The DOTD says they hope to have the gates operational soon to be able to properly adjust the lake levels.

