Sunday night crash kills Bastrop man, officials say impairment suspected

(Source: WALB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police Troop F is investigating a crash that killed one Bastrop man on Sunday, April 16, just after 11:30 p.m.

LSP said the crash killed Joshua Black, 39, of Bastrop.

Black was driving a Silverado going east on La. Hwy. 140 at a high rate of speed, according to a news release from LSP. For unknown reasons, the vehicle overturned after leaving the roadway and hit an embankment.

LSP said Black was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to Morehouse Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor, LSP said.

Routine toxicology samples were collected for analysis.

“Troopers want to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle,” LSP said. “Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws, and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.”

The crash remains under investigation.

