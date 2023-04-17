Amariya Alise Lewis has been FOUND

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Update as of April 17, 10:05 a.m. - Amariya Alise Lewis was found at a residence not far from Bolton High School. She is okay and has been reunited with her mother.

The joint investigation by the Alexandria Police Department and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is still ongoing.

According to RPSO, on Thursday, April 13, 2023, around 8 a.m., Amariya left Bolton High School on foot after a brief encounter with the school’s administration.

Amariya was last seen walking down Vance Avenue in Alexandria.

A search party gathered Monday morning (April 17) at City Park to look for Amariya.

A search party gathered at City Park on April 17 to look for 15-year-old Amariya Alise Lewis. (KALB)

Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13. (RPSO)

We spoke with Amariya’s mother on April 17 about her daughter’s disappearance:

Amariya's mother speaks about the teen's disappearance

Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell released the following statement on Monday, April 17:

“The Rapides Parish School Board administration continues to work with law enforcement and Ms. Lewis as we do our best to help locate Amariya. I have spoken with the Bolton High School Administration as well as representatives from both the Sheriff’s office and the Alexandria Police Department. We are offering as much support as possible in this very sensitive situation.”

We also asked Powell about the incident at Bolton. Here’s what he said:

“We are actively doing an internal investigation on specifics of the events surrounding what happened. Until that investigation is over with, we can’t elaborate on any further details.”

