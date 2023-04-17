Amariya Alise Lewis has been FOUND
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Update as of April 17, 10:05 a.m. - Amariya Alise Lewis was found at a residence not far from Bolton High School. She is okay and has been reunited with her mother.
The joint investigation by the Alexandria Police Department and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is still ongoing.
According to RPSO, on Thursday, April 13, 2023, around 8 a.m., Amariya left Bolton High School on foot after a brief encounter with the school’s administration.
Amariya was last seen walking down Vance Avenue in Alexandria.
A search party gathered Monday morning (April 17) at City Park to look for Amariya.
We spoke with Amariya’s mother on April 17 about her daughter’s disappearance:
Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell released the following statement on Monday, April 17:
We also asked Powell about the incident at Bolton. Here’s what he said:
