LA State Police - Troop F works to decrease motor vehicle crashes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police - Troop F is working to prevent motor vehicle crashes on highways by addressing the causes of distracted driving.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, distracted driving claimed more than 3500 lives in 2021.

As of this month, LSP - Troop F has investigated 12 fatal crashes, which have resulted in 13 fatalities. That’s a few more crashes and fatalities compared to what the agency investigated around this time in April 2022. Public Information Officer Javier Leija of Troop F says many don’t realize it, but another passenger in the vehicle could be a distraction while driving.

“Because that’s another set of eyes and another set of ears in your vehicle with you,” says Leija. “Conversation with your passenger takes your attention off the roadway. It causes you to focus on what that passenger is asking you or talking about; rather than focusing 100% of your attention on the roadway.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation writes that using a cell phone while driving increases the potential for injuries and deaths on roadways. Leija says drivers tend to use their cell phones as a primary way of communicating while driving. Employers and educators are encouraged by the federal agency to ask students and employees to commit to distraction-free driving.

State police work with high schools throughout the region through the “Sudden Impact” program to prevent fatalities and injuries from driving impaired and unrestrained. Their next stop for the program is at Franklin Parish High School on April 18, 2023, according to Leija.

Leija says community organizations throughout the region can organize a distracted driving prevention class or session through LSP - Troop F to help spread the word by contacting the office at 318-345-2810.

