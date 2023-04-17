KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Quiet & Pleasant Weather Through Mid-Week

Beautiful weather is expected in the region today as we are under influence of high pressure. This will shift east by tomorrow allowing for a little better warm-up. After today, a series of disturbances will bring isolated to scattered rain chances to the region. Our best chances for rain will come later this week with a slow-moving cold front. This could also bring with it a severe weather threat, so we will be monitoring conditions closely.

Today: It is going to be another phenomenal day to get outside and soak up some sunshine as high pressure builds overhead. Skies will be nice and sunny with highs climbing into the upper 70s.

Tonight: Clear skies are expected to continue in the region which will allow for another cool down. Lows will fall to the mid and upper 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs climbing into the low 80s. Enjoy some time outside! A stray shower or two is possible in the early evening, but rain chances are 10%.

Wednesday: Cloud cover will increase a little more with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. Highs will once again climb to the low 80s. Winds will be a little breezy in the region with gusts up to 20 mph. Later in the evening, a stray shower is possible but rain chances are only 10%.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies will continue over the region, but a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible throughout the day. Cloud cover will increase later in the day ahead of pm rain chances at 50%. Highs will peak in the mid and upper 80s.

Friday: Scattered storms will remain in the region as a cold front slowly drops to the south and east. Rain chances are 50%. We will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday: Showers will be ongoing in the region as the cold front tracks out of the ArkLaMiss. Rain chances are 40%. Highs will be much cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday: Pleasant but cool conditions will return as plenty of sunshine is expected in the region. Highs will climb to the upper 60s. Later in the night, a stray shower or two will be possible with rain chances at 10%.

