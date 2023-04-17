KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Quiet & Pleasant Weather, Late Week Storms

Pleasant weather is on the way for much of this week, but there are some late week severe weather chances.

This evening we are expecting very pleasant weather, with low temperatures down into the upper 40s, a touch below normal for this time of year. This is due to high pressure being settled over the region, keeping the wind light and the sky clear.

The high dominating our weather from Monday and Monday night begins to shift east on Tuesday, allowing for more wind from the south and continued sunshine. This will allow Tuesday’s high temperatures to reach near 80 degrees. Wind will be from the south at 10 to 15 mile per hour.

It remains sunny and breezy for Wednesday, with high temperatures forecast to reach into the low 80s. It gets even warm for Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s, but storm chances do move into the forecast. It does seem most of the storms will develop to the west of the region, with a very limited number of showers and storms moving into the viewing area. Still the northwest areas of the viewing area have the greatest chance to experience severe weather.

The cold front helping to trigger severe weather to the west on Thursday pushes into the ArkLaMiss on Friday, bringing the threat of severe weather to the entire viewing area. Damaging wind and hail will be the greatest threat, but a few isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Cooler, breezy and dry weather takes over for Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Lighter wind takes over along with sunshine for Sunday. High temperatures Sunday will reach into upper 60s.

By Monday, expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures near 80 degrees.

