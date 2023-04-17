Tornado Disaster Relief

Gunshot investigated near vice president’s residence

A view of the official residence of the vice president of the United States on the grounds of...
A view of the official residence of the vice president of the United States on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The discharge of a gun near the Naval Observatory, the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentlemen Douglas Emhoff, is being investigated, the U.S. Secret Service reported on Monday.

“There is no indication that the building was targeted and no impact to any protectings,” said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, in a Twitter post.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shot fired at 34th and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest.

No one was reported injured, but an investigation is ongoing. Roads in the area are blocked off.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Police Lights Generic
Police arrest 2 after drugs found in Garden District home
Lumen addresses rumors, says they have no plans to downsize, instead consolidating footprint
Lumen addresses rumors, says they have no plans to downsize, instead consolidating footprint
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man turns self in following Morehouse Parish shooting investigation
Dunbar Branch of Morehouse Parish Library
Bastrop police arrest 2 suspects in library vandalism

Latest News

Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13.
Amariya Alise Lewis has been FOUND
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap
FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a press...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged in Wisconsin with sexual abuse
Northeast Louisiana officials are working a water rescue on the Ouachita River.
Monroe police working a water rescue on Ouachita River