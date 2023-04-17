Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opening in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you’re in the ArkLaMiss area and are looking for somewhere to eat cooked-to-order steak burgers made with 100% ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard, then you will soon be in luck.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is opening at 3112 Cypress St. in West Monroe on Tuesday, April 18. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, Freddy’s is a fast-casual restaurant concept.

The West Monroe location is 3,284 square feet and will seat 52 guests with additional seating on the patio. There is also a drive-thru along with mobile ordering through the Freddy’s app and website. The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Freddy’s experience to this new community,” said Brandon Thompson, franchise owner. “Our commitment to serving high-quality, cooked-to-order food and providing exceptional hospitality is at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to becoming a part of the neighborhood. When you walk in, you can expect a warm greeting, and you’ll experience genuine hospitality we call the ‘Freddy’s Way.’”

Thompson said he suggests the Original Double to those who aren’t sure of what to order.

“The Original Double is a signature favorite that we like to recommend to first-time guests who want to get a feel of the Freddy’s taste,” Thompson said. “It’s made with two thinly-pressed steak burger patties topped with cheese, mustard, pickle planks and onion slices. The burger is served on a toasted bun alongside our crispy shoestring fries, or you can opt to try our crunchy onion rings or white cheddar cheese curds as a side.”®

