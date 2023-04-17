Ferriday man admits to sexually abusing child, according to authorities

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect who is accused of sexually abusing a child over the course of three years.

CPSO said evidence shows the suspect, John Hampton, 70, of Ferriday was a person of trust to the child, and he allegedly admitted to sexually abusing the victim on four different occasions.

Hampton was arrested on four counts of molestation of a juvenile.

No additional information is available at this moment.

CPSO said anyone with information regarding the subject or additional victims should contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318)-336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

