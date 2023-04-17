Feed Your Soul: A place serving up a Louisiana staple

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Crawfish is a serious business in Louisiana, and for many, like Will and Lauren Erwin, it’s something that reminds them of a Louisiana family gathering.

“Yeah, we make a special point at the start of the season as this is where we come for our Valentine’s Day date,” said Lauren.

In West Monroe, there is one place many people swear by, Crawfish City on Cypress St. It is a place that reminds them of home.

“We grew up around a lot of different styles, and I think I’m partial to a number of them, but I like the flavor. It’s great,” said Lauren.

That is how it started for the owner, Joey Trappey.

“I never came across anybody that cooked them like we cooked them back home, and at the time, I had a neighbor, my partner. Brad and I go over to his house one day in the backyard, and he’s cooking them. And I said, man, this is about as close to cajun as I’ve ever tasted,” said Trappey.

The flavor of South Louisiana, and for him, that is home. That is when he and his partner decided to get into the crawfish business.

He has been doing crawfish for years. Yet it is not only the food that brings folks in. And for regular Alex Lord, there is a difference here that keeps him coming in.

“It’s fast, it’s fresh and, you know, they’re friendly, " said Lord.

Service is what Trappey said he believes makes or breaks the experience.

“Good service makes the crawfish taste better, you know? So we’re just selective on our hiring process,” said Trappey.

But they have more than just crawfish, they have grilled cheese. But this is not an ordinary grilled cheese. I tried it, and it will have you rethinking the whole concept of grilled cheese.

Seafood is still mainly what people come for, and I am still figuring out how to get the most out of it. But by the end, I think I had a start.

Head to Crawfish City, where they up the game for crawfish and more that will feed your soul.

