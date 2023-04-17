Tornado Disaster Relief

Avoiding the possible dangers of the West Nile virus

Despite the chances of contracting West Nile being minimal, the impact can be serious. Professionals say there are ways to help avoid getting the disease
By Charles Burkett
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The chances of contracting West Nile are low. The Centers for Disease Control reports Louisiana had six deaths from the virus in 2022.

Shannon Rider of Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement explains, despite the chances being minimal, says the impact can be serious.

“One of those people out of the 100 are likely to contract and develop the worst kind of West Nile virus, which is the neuroinvasive type,” said Rider. “That will leave someone with lifelong neurological defects, if not death.”

About 20 years ago, the virus had a significant impact on Ouachita Parish. Dr. Alexis Albin with Affinity Health Group has seen the damage it can cause up close.

“I have a patient that has had the diagnosis of West Nile within the past year and a half, two years, and she is still having significant problems working closely with physical therapy due to persistent weakness,” said Albin.

She says some who contract the virus might only experience lighter symptoms. But if you experience neck stiffness, headaches, and vision or mental changes, seek medical attention immediately.

To reduce exposure to the mosquitos that carry the virus, professionals advise avoiding scented perfumes and lotions, wearing loose clothing with long sleeves, and remembering to keep one thing on hand.

“Repellent, the ones that either contain oil of lemon eucalyptus, DEET, and picaridin. Those are the three ones recommended by the EPA,” said Rider.

Dr. Albin stressed the importance of applying the lotions or sprays in the correct order.

“You want to do your sunscreen first and then your insect repellent, because that’s going to need to be the most recent thing on top,” said Dr. Albin.

Make sure to re-apply regularly, especially when around wooded and wet areas.

