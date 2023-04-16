Tornado Disaster Relief

Winn Parish juvenile facing manslaughter charge following Saturday night shooting

The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that claimed the...
The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that claimed the life of 51-year-old Kevin Chad Camp.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that claimed the life of 51-year-old Kevin Chad Camp.

WPSO reported that deputies and EMS personnel were dispatched to a home on LA 501 just before 11 p.m., Saturday, April 15. When deputies arrived at the scene they found Camp suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead.

WPSO said a 17-year-old has been arrested for their alleged connection to Camp’s death, and they are facing one count of manslaughter.

According to Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan, Camp was an Ag teacher at Calvin High School. Camp also served as a softball coach, leading the team to a state title in 2022.

Chad Camp, 2022.
Chad Camp, 2022.(Credit: KALB)

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Police Lights Generic
Police arrest 2 after drugs found in Garden District home
Lumen addresses rumors, says they have no plans to downsize, instead consolidating footprint
Lumen addresses rumors, says they have no plans to downsize, instead consolidating footprint
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man turns self in following Morehouse Parish shooting investigation
Dunbar Branch of Morehouse Parish Library
Bastrop police arrest 2 suspects in library vandalism

Latest News

Rotary Club of Ruston Luncheon - April 12, 2023
Lt. Gov. Nungesser visits Rotary Club of Ruston, promoting litter-free initiative
Lt. Gov. Nungesser visits Rotary Club of Ruston, promoting litter-free initiative
Lt. Gov. Nungesser visits Rotary Club of Ruston, promoting litter-free initiative
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
Team of the week
TEAM OF THE WEEK