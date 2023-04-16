Winn Parish juvenile facing manslaughter charge following Saturday night shooting

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that claimed the life of 51-year-old Kevin Chad Camp.

WPSO reported that deputies and EMS personnel were dispatched to a home on LA 501 just before 11 p.m., Saturday, April 15. When deputies arrived at the scene they found Camp suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead.

WPSO said a 17-year-old has been arrested for their alleged connection to Camp’s death, and they are facing one count of manslaughter.

According to Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan, Camp was an Ag teacher at Calvin High School. Camp also served as a softball coach, leading the team to a state title in 2022.

Chad Camp, 2022. (Credit: KALB)

The investigation is ongoing.

