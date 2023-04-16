Quitman softball wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
The Lady Wolverines have won 23 of their last 24 games
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Quitman softball team celebrating their first round by as the #2 seed in the non-select division V bracket with some Little Caesars. The Lady Wolverines have put up a dominant season, winning 23 of their last 24 games. Quitman is eyeing their first softball state championship in school history.
