KNOE Saturday Night Forecast: Cooler Temperatures to End the Weekend

With the storms out of the area, we can expect cooler temperatures for Sunday and Monday, with highs topping out in the 70s. We will gradually warm back up into the 80s as we head toward the middle of the week, and we will also see rain chances return to the forecast. For now, the only other day we’re keeping tabs on for stronger storms is Thursday. The greatest threat to see stronger storms on Thursday lies in south Arkansas.

LATEST STORM REPORTS FROM THE 4/15/23 STORMS:

Quarter size hail reported south of El Dorado, AR around 8:00PM - report from public

Quarter size hail reported near Strong, AR around 8:30PM - report from public

Report of a tree down at the corner of Five Oaks Rd. and HWY 550 in Spearsville (Union Parish, LA) - report from law enforcement

Tonight: Thunderstorms are likely. A few storms may be severe. Low temperatures will fall into the low 50s. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine and cooler temperatures are expected. High temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Monday: More sunshine is in the forecast. High temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures are expected to return to the low 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies are expected. A stray shower is possible. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s. Chance of rain 20%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms are possible. A few storms may be severe in southern Arkansas. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Chance of rain 40%.

