Tornado Disaster Relief

Vicksburg Police Department makes arrest in murder of 22-year-old man

Sturdivant is accused of first-degree murder.(Source: Vicksburg Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old who they suspect to have been involved in a shooting that killed one victim.

On April 13, VPD responded to a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Kings Drive. Officers said they found Shemar Jashad Smith, 22, of Vicksburg in the 200 block of Walters Street suffering from gunshot wounds.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Husky.

The suspect, Markevius Sturdivant of Vicksburg was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

