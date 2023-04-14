KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Severe Weather Possible Saturday, Cooler Weather In Store for Sunday

Showers and storms are back in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon and evening. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side, and will be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado or two cannot be entirely ruled out. After the storms move out Saturday night, we will see temperatures cool back into the 70s for Sunday and Monday before returning to the 80s later in the week.

Tonight: Cloud cover is expected to increase tonight. A stray shower will be possible. Low temperatures are expected to fall into the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20%.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s. A few storms may be severe capable of producing damaging winds, large hail up to 2″ in diameter, and a brief tornado or two. Chance of rain 60%.

Saturday's Severe Weather Outlook (Max)

Sunday: Abundant sunshine and cooler temperatures are expected. High temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Monday: More sunshine is in the forecast. High temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures are expected to return to the low 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies are expected. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies remain in the forecast. High temperatures will reach the low 80s.

