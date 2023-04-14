Police arrest 2 after drugs found in Garden District home

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department responded to a call of a heroin overdose on April 13 at 10:52 a.m. at 311 Rochelle Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two males unresponsive. Monroe Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance gave aid and revived both. MPD says one of the subjects, Alfred Gallagher, was the homeowner. Officers say they found seven additional people in the residence who they say appeared to be heroin and fentanyl addicts.

A Metro Narcotics Agent that was assisting says they have responded to the residence in the past due to multiple overdose incidents. According to MPD records, this was the fifth overdose at this location in the last four months. Metro Narcotics Unit Agents have determined through investigation this residence is being used by addicts as a place to get heroin and fentanyl and use it.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and officers found heroin, fentanyl, syringes and vials throughout the home.

According to arrest records, multiple people in the house said Gallagher distributes heroin and fentanyl to people who stay in the home.

The residence is within 2000 feet of Neville High School, Grace Yellowhouse Daycare, Grace Episcopal Church and a sober living house.

Alfred Gallagher was arrested on the charges of possession with intent of CDS I, possession with intent of CDS II, violation of CDS law; drug-free zone and keeping a disorderly place.

While Gallagher was being arrested, detectives noticed Amy Detillieu, who was at the residence, become startled and throw a black bag in the front room of the residence in an attempt to hide it. Detectives questioned Detillieu on the contents of the bag. As detectives opened the bag, they found several cotton swabs, syringe caps and a loaded syringe filled with a gray liquid. Ditillieu told detectives the liquid in the syringe was a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

Amy Ditillieu was arrested on the charges of possession with intent of CDS I, possession with intent of CDS II and possession of drugs in a drug-free zone.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.