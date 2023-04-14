Monroe boxing studio trains new GSU boxing club students ahead of first match

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Students at Grambling State University formed a boxing club, and they’re using local resources to reach their goals.

Since the university doesn’t have a boxing gym, members of the Tiger Boxing organization drive to Monroe twice a week to train, and they train at no charge. The owner and trainer, Sam Crawford, of BoneKrusher Boxing Studio on Renwick Street is working to help put some future boxing champions on Grambling’s campus.

Right now, they’re limited on resources such as equipment and a trainer nearby campus to form an official boxing team. In addition, when the group’s not training at the gym in Monroe, they train on one of the basketball courts on the university’s campus.

Dedrick Jones, a first-time freshman at GSU, formed the boxing club, and it’s only a couple of months old.

“Giving people something to do - boxing is a very strenuous activity, so it’s going to take a lot of energy out of people so they won’t have the energy to go do anything crazy,” says Jones.

Another freshman, Jabbar Rodney, says he’s always liked boxing growing up, and now, he says he’s testing his skills to be like one of the greatest boxers in the sport.

“I was always taught you have to do something different to get somewhere different, so I feel as if this gym is helping me prepare to become the best fighter I could be,” says Rodney. “As far as like, the coach - his motivation for us and the equipment that he has to supply us with the team that we don’t have at Grambling right now.”

A graduating senior, Shiloh Williams, says he believes a boxing club is also needed on campus to help classmates defend themselves.

“We also do self-defense events, so it’s a lot of women on campus - they’ll come train with us; learn first-hand how to protect themselves; things like that,” says Williams.

Students in the new club are scheduled to compete with other university boxing clubs at their first match on April 29, 2023, at Texas Southern University in Houston.

