Man turns self in following Morehouse Parish shooting investigation

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to an April 13 shooting where one victim was shot in the neck.

Investigators said they identified the suspect as Maxwell McDaniel, and he turned himself in to MPSO later that same night.

McDaniel was booked on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

