Man turns self in following Morehouse Parish shooting investigation

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to an April 13 shooting where one victim was shot in the neck.

Investigators said they identified the suspect as Maxwell McDaniel, and he turned himself in to MPSO later that same night.

McDaniel was booked on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.