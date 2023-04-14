Lumen addresses rumors, says they have no plans to downsize, instead consolidating footprint

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lumen says it has no plans to downsize.

It comes after reports the company could be cutting staff at its headquarters in Monroe.

“This was a real estate announcement, not a personnel announcement, Lumen Executive Vice President, Stacey Goff, told KNOE.

Goff says instead the company plans to consolidate its footprint in Monroe.

“One of the things I think that story got wrong is I think it created the impression that what we were announcing has something to do with the reduction of headcount in the Monroe area,” Goff explained. “That is not true at all.”

Goff says Lumen is consolidating their officers into one building because most of their 1000 employees in Monroe work remotely and only come into the office a few times a week.

“This announcement has no effect on any of those folks,” Goff says. “Their job today is the same as it was before the announcement.”

Goff says although some remote workers could move, they prefer them to stay close because they’ll sometimes be needed in the office.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis says it’s up to the city to ensure they stay.

“We want to be a destination city,” Ellis told KNOE. “We are making the improvements that will help families thrive, to have fun here. It’s going to take our public parks. How clean is your city? How safe is your city.”

Ellis adds consolidation gives the city new opportunities with some of Lumen’s buildings.

“Quite honestly, this gives us another quiver in our arrow to recruit companies here,” Ellis explained. “Technology companies that want to expand. Companies that are looking for 40,000 square feet to house people.”

Lumen adds they have had no discussions about moving their headquarters out of Monroe.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.