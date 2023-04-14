KNOE Friday Noon Forecast: Beautiful Friday, Large Hail & Damaging Winds Tomorrow

We have made it to the end of the work week, and the weather is very pleasant for it. Unfortunately, the nice weather won’t last long. Storms will return to the region tomorrow ahead and along a cold front. These storms will be strong to severe at times and large hail and damaging winds are a concern. Make sure to stay weather aware! Behind the cold front, better weather can be expected. The sun will come out on Sunday and most of next week will feature a good amount of sun.

Today: Skies will be sunny, and it will be much warmer as highs climb into the low and mid 80s. It will be another great day to enjoy some of the sunshine.

Tonight: Cloud cover will increase across the region ahead of our next rain chances. We could have a stray shower overnight, but most areas will stay dry. Lows will fall to the mid 60s.

Tomorrow: It will be warm ahead of the frontal passage as highs climb to the mid 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 20-30 mph. Scattered storms will develop across the region later in the afternoon well ahead of the cold front. Then a line of storms is also expected to track through during the night along the cold front. Rain chances are 70%. These storms will be capable of producing large hail up to 2″ in diameter, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and a brief tornado or two. Heavy rain will also accompany this system and some areas could receive at least 2″.

Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and flash flooding is possible tomorrow. (Max)

Sunday: Sunny skies will return to the region behind the cold front. It will be slightly cooler behind the front too as highs will peak in the low and mid 70s.

Monday: It is going to be another phenomenal day to get outside and soak up some sunshine as high pressure builds overhead. Skies will be nice and sunny with highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs climbing into the low 80s. Enjoy some time outside.

Wednesday: Cloud cover will increase a little more with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. Highs will once again climb to the low 80s. Winds will be a little breezy in the region with gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies will continue over the region, but a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible throughout the day. Rain chances are 30%. Highs will peak in the mid and upper 80s.

