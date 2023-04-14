‘Deputies Making a Change’: How this program changed one Monroe man’s life

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In 2012, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office started the Deputies Making a Change program, or DMAC, which focuses on mentoring young men ages 9-13 that could be at risk of criminal behavior.

Ladarrius Patrick is one student who went through the program in 2013. Now at 22 years old, he will soon be graduating with a college degree.

Patrick said he didn’t have the resources necessary as a child before he started the program, and it was defeating to him.

“As a kid, it was like me not being able to have food in the house or water, electricity, stuff like that, that a kid at my age shouldn’t be going through,” Patrick said. “But I mean, I understand the situation...My mom was a single mom. So she had to raise six kids just like me.”

Molly Rainwater, who works closely with the program, said she decided to step up and help Patrick when she learned that he needed school supplies before his senior year of high school.

“When he and I got to visit about his background, I made up my mind right then that I would never leave him whatever he needed, in whatever capacity, I would do my best to fulfill that for him because he is a fantastic young man,” Rainwater said. “And everybody deserves somebody that they can count on. And I wanted to be that for him.”

Rainwater said the program is invaluable for young men, but Patrick put in the work himself to get to where he is now as a student-athlete and a soon-to-be college graduate.

“It’s a mindset thing for me. It’s like, I can never give up. It’s like I always gotta fight,” Patrick said. “I’ve seen so many people around me give up in life, and I can’t do that.”

Founder of the DMAC program, Deputy Kenneth Tramble, said Ladarrius is proof that anything is possible.

“He really wanted to [change], so he applied himself to everything that we taught,” Tramble said. “And then every time we said something, he paid attention.”

Tramble said seeing kids go through the program is rewarding.

“To sit back and watch how these kids grow, it’s like planting a flag in a flower. You put down the wall and just watch him blossom,” Tramble said. “And he’s blossomed into a wonderful young man, and I’m so happy for him.”

Tramble said the program has an 88% success rate.

“That program is instrumental in changing so many lives. It is a necessity at this point,” Tramble said.

Patrick said he will be graduating with a degree in criminal justice, a decision that was inspired by the DMAC officers that cared for him and showed him what was possible.

“It was an eye-opener because I didn’t know that many people cared for me and would actually help me out,” Patrick said. “To reach to this point, walking across the stage off in college, I feel so blessed.”

