Bastrop police arrest 2 suspects in library vandalism
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - On April 13, Bastrop Police Department Detective Division located and arrested two juveniles involved in the vandalism at Dunbar Branch Library.
BPD began investigating the incident on April 5 after the Morehouse Public Library - Dunbar Branch was found vandalized.
Both juveniles were arrested on the charges of two counts of simple burglary and conspiracy.
