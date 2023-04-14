Bastrop police arrest 2 suspects in library vandalism

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - On April 13, Bastrop Police Department Detective Division located and arrested two juveniles involved in the vandalism at Dunbar Branch Library.

BPD began investigating the incident on April 5 after the Morehouse Public Library - Dunbar Branch was found vandalized.

Both juveniles were arrested on the charges of two counts of simple burglary and conspiracy.

