Adopt a Pet: Meet Misty!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Roxanne Smith from Paws of Nela joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss today to introduce us to Misty and talk about pet adoptions. Misty came to the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter not too long ago as a stray.

Smith says although Misty is not fixed, she is pretty good on a leash, loads up in a car, is very calm, and can sit on command. Misty is available for adoption at the shelter, which is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., but adoptions are done from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The shelter is located at 417 Well Road, in West Monroe.

Smith also wanted to talk about an upcoming event, “Woofstock”. The event will be Saturday, April 22nd at Kiroli Park. There will be vendors, music, food, pets available for adoption, and much more. It will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Admission for the event is $2.

Smith also thanked the people in the community for their commitment to voting on the recent millage to increase funds at the shelter.

