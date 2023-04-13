Visit Natchez hosting movie premiere for film shot in the city

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KNOE) - Visit Natchez will be hosting a movie premiere event on April 14, 2023, for the horror film, “From Black,” which was filmed in Natchez. The premiere will be at the Natchez Civic Center followed by a VIP after-party with some of the cast and crew members at Magnolia Hall.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the film beginning shortly after. This event is free and open to the public. Visit Natchez says the film is anticipated to receive an “R” rating and children under seventeen will require adult supervision.

