Two Louisiana Tech students make history as Barry Goldwater scholars

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Two Louisiana Tech University Biomedical Engineering students have been selected as Barry Goldwater recipients.

Catherine Lacey and Rebekah Lindblade, both junior engineering majors at Louisiana Tech, are the first students from the university to be recipients of the scholarship, which was started to honor Senator Barry Goldwater and recognize outstanding students pursuing research careers in the field of the natural sciences, engineering, and mathematics.

Lacey and Lindblade competed against 1,267 nominees coming from 427 academic institutions. Only 413 scholars were chosen.

“The Goldwater Scholarship Program seeks scholars with a strong commitment to a research career,” said Dr. Mary Caldorera-Moore, program chair of Biomedical Engineering at Louisiana Tech.

Lacey has been involved in numerous research projects during her time as a student at Louisiana Tech. She said she plans to pursue a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering to conduct research in the field of bioinstrumentation, focusing on medical devices and sensors.

“This scholarship supports my desire to pursue research in biomedical engineering during graduate school,” said Lacey. “Louisiana Tech has provided me with the opportunities and knowledge through projects, research labs, and courses to become a Goldwater Scholar. Thank you to those who have supported me through my application and my education thus far. I am extremely proud to represent Louisiana Tech’s first Goldwater Scholars alongside my friend, Rebekah.”

Lindblade has also worked on numerous projects as a student at the university and said she plans to pursue her Ph.D. in biomedical engineering to conduct research on heart disease and current treatment procedures and to design preventative and curative devices.

“I am so honored to receive this award and am excited about the opportunities it will unlock,” said Lindblade. “I’m incredibly grateful for the professors at Tech who believed in me and challenged me to achieve this success, especially my advisor and research mentor Dr. Teresa Murray.”

Caldorera-Moore said she knew from the beginning Lindblade and Lacey would excel in research.

“I first got to know both Catherine and Rebekah as their professor for the first and then second freshman “Living with the Lab” engineering course in 2020,” said Caldorera-Moore. “I knew then that they would both be great at research. It is very exciting to continue to see them grow and develop and now to see them being honored with such a prestigious and well-deserved scholarship.”

Kristi-Stake, Louisiana Tech’s Coordinator of Nationally Competitive Scholarships, said she agrees.

“Catherine absolutely embodies the idea of ‘being like a duck’ – calm and collected on the surface but working twice as hard as everyone else in the background,” said Stake. “And Rebekah’s unique ability to troubleshoot difficult situations and to think outside of the box is a huge benefit to anyone she works with. It was such an honor to work with both of these scholars, as well as all of the students at Louisiana Tech who applied for the award. We have such an impressive pool of students on campus who are involved in incredible research, and the University should be proud of their endeavors.”

Goldwater Scholars receive an amount equal to the cost of tuition, mandatory fees, books, and room and board minus the amount of support provided by other sources, up to $7,500 per academic year.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.