One confirmed dead in Fulton Co. plane crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been confirmed dead in a Fulton County plane crash.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told Region 8 News that one person was killed in the crash, and they were the only one on board.

According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m. Thursday in what’s known as the “quarry.”

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Region 8 News will update the story once new information becomes available.

