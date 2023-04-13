Nutritional benefits of asparagus with Jen Avis

Tornado Disaster Relief

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of Asparagus.
By Fredrick Jackson
Apr. 13, 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s getting close to the growing season for asparagus and today, Nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the benefits of the vegetable. She says asparagus is a vegetable that grows in the northeast Louisiana area.

Avis said asparagus is very healthy and tasty, she encourages anyone who has not tried fresh asparagus to do so. Avis mentioned that canned and fresh asparagus have totally different textures and tastes.

Some of the health benefits of asparagus are:

  • Low in calories.
  • Contains 2 grams of protein.
  • Contains vitamins A, C, K, E, and Folate.
  • Very anti-inflammatory.

Jen Avis also gave us some ideas on how to prepare asparagus:

  • She says you can chop off the top and eat it fresh.
  • You can steam it, toss it with olive oil, add salt and pepper, cook until tender then sprinkle parmesan cheese on top of it.
  • You can add it to marinated vegetables.
  • She also says it’s tasty and healthy when grilled.

