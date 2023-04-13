Nominations open for 38th annual NELA Louisiana Arts Awards

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nominations are now open for the 38th annual Northeast Louisiana Arts Awards, which will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Those nominated for awards will be recognized during the program.

Artists, businesses, volunteers, and educators in the arts community can be nominated for the categories of Performing Artist of the Year, Visual Artists of the Year, BART Award, Volunteer of the Year, Emerging Artist, and the Region 8 Arts Educator of the Year.

Art organizations in Region 8 and current members of the arts council are eligible to nominate in all categories. The general public can submit nominations for Region 8 Arts Educator of the Year.

To nominate an arts educator, visit the arts council website.

Submissions for other categories must be emailed to the arts council office at abigail@nelaarts.org and request arts awards nomination portal credentials.

Nominations close at noon on Thursday, May 4.

The NELA Arts Council described the categories as such:

Recognizing the importance of the performing arts, the Performing Artist of the Year Award was created in 2019 to mirror the Edmund Williamson Visual Artist of the Year. Nominees are professional artists who have excelled in their chosen field and enriched Region 8 through their art form.

The Business Art (BART) Award was the first Award established in 1985. Nominees are businesses that have made significant contributions impacting the success of the cultural programs of organizations in northeast Louisiana.

Established in 1988, the Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes individual personal involvement in the development of the cultural arts in northeast Louisiana.

Introduced in 2022, Region 8 Arts Educator of the Year award recognizes an arts educator who is making a difference in our region through their dedication to Arts Education.

