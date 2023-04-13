KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Light Showers Today, Severe Storms Possible Saturday

The area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will migrate inland and to our north and east by this evening. We will see some wrap-around rain showers, but rainfall totals will not amount to much. Pleasant and warmer weather will return tomorrow. By Saturday, a strong cold front will be making its way into the ArkLaMiss. Storms are expected to develop out ahead and along this front. These storms will be strong to severe at times in the late afternoon and evening. Thankfully, plenty of sunshine and nice weather can be expected for the second half of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Today: Cloudy skies will be in place around the region with isolated showers from time to time as the low pressure pushes inland. Rain chances are 30%. Highs will be slightly cooler in the low 70s.

Tonight: With the area of low pressure moving to our east, a gradual clearing is expected in the region. Temperatures will drop to the low and mid 50s.

Tomorrow: Skies will be mostly sunny, and it will be much warmer as highs climb into the low and mid 80s. It will be another great day to enjoy some of the sunshine.

Saturday: It will be warm ahead of the frontal passage as highs climb to the mid 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. As our next cold front arrives, scattered storms will be possible across the region later in the afternoon. Rain chances are 70%. These storms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds.

Sunday: Sunny skies will return to the region behind the cold front. It will be slightly cooler behind the front too as highs will peak in the low and mid 70s.

Monday: It is going to be another phenomenal day to get outside and soak up some sunshine as high pressure builds overhead. Skies will be nice and sunny with highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs climbing into the low 80s. Enjoy some time outside.

Wednesday: Cloud cover will increase a little more with partly to cloudy skies expected. Highs will once again climb to the low 80s.

