KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Sunny Conditions for Friday, Strong Storms Possible Saturday

Friday’s forecast calls for abundant sunshine and warm temperatures near 80 degrees. The pleasant weather will be short-lived, as showers and thunderstorms are expected to return to the ArkLaMiss on Saturday. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side, capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado or two cannot be entirely ruled out. Afterwards, we will see high temperatures in the 70s for Sunday, and nice conditions for the remainder of the upcoming workweek.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are expected early, followed by clearing later in the night. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine is expected. High temperatures will be warmer, reaching the low 80s.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s. A few storms may be severe. Chance of rain 60%.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine and cooler temperatures are expected. High temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Monday: More sunshine is in the forecast. High temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures are expected to return to the low 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies are expected. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.