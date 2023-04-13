Tornado Disaster Relief

Kindness in the Park with Questech Learning

Questech Learning is promoting kindness in the community with a free event.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Questech Learning is promoting kindness in Northeast Louisiana with an event coming to coming to Monroe. Donna Underwood, the Executive Director of Questech, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the upcoming event.

Kindness in the Park” is the 3rd annual event of its kind. Underwood says the day will begin with a family fun run at 9 a.m. She says you can signup online or on the day of the event between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. At 10 a.m. Mayor Ellis will declare the day as Kindness Day in the city. Underwood says there will be a lot of activities for families and kids by vendors and nonprofit organizations.

The event will be on Saturday, May 6th in Forsythe Park in Monroe, La.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
handcuffs
ULM pharmacy student, pharmacist indicted by grand jury
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
A Mercer University soccer player has died after collapsing while playing a pickup game.
University soccer player dies after collapsing while playing pickup game
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm

Latest News

Nutritional benefits of asparagus with Jen Avis
Nutritional benefits of asparagus with Jen Avis
Questech Learning is promoting kindness in the community with a free event.
Kindness in the park with Questech learning
Nutritional benefits of Asparagus with Jen Avis
Nutritional benefits of Asparagus with Jen Avis
KNOE Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter