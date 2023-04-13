Kindness in the park with Questech learning

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Questech Learning is promoting kindness in Northeast Louisiana with an event coming to coming to Monroe. Donna Underwood, the Executive Director of Questech, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the upcoming event.

“Kindness in the Park” is the 3rd annual event of its kind. Underwood says the day will begin with a family fun run at 9 a.m. She says you can signup online or on the day of the event between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. At 10 a.m. Mayor Ellis will declare the day as Kindness Day in the city. Underwood says there will be a lot of activities for families and kids by vendors and nonprofit organizations.

The event will be on Saturday, May 6th in Forsythe Park in Monroe, La.

