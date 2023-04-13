Tornado Disaster Relief

Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing medical complication

The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.
The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.(John Bauld / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) – Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering some kind of medical scare.

The Oscar-winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.

She did not release many details, only saying Foxx “experienced a medical complication Tuesday.”

She shared he was on his way to recovery due to quick action and great care and ended her post with asking for prayers and privacy for the family.

A spokesman for Foxx declined to share any further information including the exact nature of the actor’s medical condition.

