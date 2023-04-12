Tornado Disaster Relief

ULM pharmacy student, pharmacist indicted by grand jury

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By Scott Simoneaux
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - U.S. attorney Brandon Brown has announced that a federal grand jury has indicted a ULM pharmacy student and a licensed pharmacist.

The indictment alleges Blair Guillory, 25 and Brian Miller, 37 intentionally conspired together to distribute drugs between June and December of 2022.

It says Guillory received part of his education and training while working at Monroe area pharmacies, including one where Miller worked at. It goes on to say Miller would see a medical provider to obtain the drugs and sell them to Guillory knowing they would be sold to other individuals.

It also says Guillory would sell some of the drugs to students at the university while he attended the pharmacy school.

The two are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, obtaining controlled substances by fraud, and distribution of a controlled substance.

**ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY**

