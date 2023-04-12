OCS wins a wild one over Ruston on senior night

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS hosted Ruston on senior night for a 1A vs 5A battle. Down 5-4 in the 7th inning, the Bearcats scored two runs. Louisiana Tech signee Cade Patterson recorded his third RBI on a sac fly to give Ruston the 6-5 lead. In the bottom of the 7th inning, Landon Graves hit a leadoff double. Carter Volion tied the game at six with an RBI single. Zach White walked it off for the Eagles. OCS beat Ruston, 7-6.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.