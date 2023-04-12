Tornado Disaster Relief

The Masur Museum’s 14th annual Off the Wall fundraiser

The Masur Museum of Art is preparing for its 14th annual off the wall fundraiser.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One of the best parties in the Twin Cities is coming to Monroe this week. The Masur Museum of Art is presenting its 14th annual Off the Wall fundraiser. The Twin City Foundation will host the event to benefit the Masur Museum of Art. It will be Friday, April 14th at the Masur Museum in Monroe from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be a party at the fundraiser with a bar, food and live music. There will be great art from local artists as well as a silent auction featuring work from artists from all over the country. Although the silent auction is an in-person event, the bidding will be online, so you may want to bring some sort of electronic device.

Admission to the event is $50, which can be paid online or in person at the event. Each admission ticket comes with a Bon Voyage raffle ticket, and additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $20. The raffle tickets give you a chance to win the raffle prize of 3,000 dollars.

