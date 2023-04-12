Tornado Disaster Relief

Lt. Gov. Nungesser visits Rotary Club of Ruston, promoting litter-free initiative

Rotary Club of Ruston Luncheon - April 12, 2023
By Kenya Ross
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser spoke Wednesday afternoon at a luncheon to promote his clean-up initiative.

Nungesser visited with the Rotary Club of Ruston for its luncheon on April 12, 2023, at the Historic Ruston Fire Station to emphasize the importance of keeping the state clean ahead of the 2nd annual Love the Boot Week.

Nungesser addressed how citizens can impact the state’s economy, and says it’s good to teach children to pick up after themselves, and that it can be a cultural issue.

“Politely tell people that litter, please don’t do that,” Nungesser says. “If you see a friend with something in the back of their pickup truck, ask them to clean it out. Put your garbage in a bag and tie it. Teach the kids because if we can change that culture, we won’t have to spend millions to clean up litter.”

The 2nd annual Love the Boot Week begins Monday, April 17 and runs through April 23. According to the Love the Boot Week website, more than 20 cleaning events across northeast Louisiana are happening during the week. Find a cleaning event near your town.

