KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast: Low Rain Chances, Mild Week

with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
By Sheena Martin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A disturbance along the Gulf Coast continues to try and organize. This disturbance is throwing some rain chances our way for today and tomorrow. Thankfully, the rain is rather light and not expected to amount to much. Otherwise, we will have a big warm-up to end the work week and start the weekend ahead of our next cold front. The front will bring some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the region by Saturday. Beyond that, the forecast is looking dry and warm.

Today: Another partly cloudy day is expected in the region, although a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. Rain chances are only 20%. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s for a high.

Tonight: Skies will mainly be cloudy over the region which will keep lows in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies will be in place around the region with isolated showers from time to time as the low pressure pushes inland. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will be slightly cooler in the low 70s.

Friday: Skies will be mostly sunny, and it will be much warmer as highs climb into the low and mid 80s. It will be another great day to enjoy some of the sunshine.

Saturday: As our next cold front arrives, scattered storms will be possible across the region. Rain chances are 40%. It will be warm ahead of the frontal passage as highs climb to the mid 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny skies will return to the region behind the cold front. It will be slightly cooler behind the front too as highs will peak in the mid and upper 70s.

Monday: It is going to be another phenomenal day to get outside and soak up some sunshine. Skies will be nice and sunny with highs climbing into the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs climbing into the low 80s.

