KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Rain Chances Thursday, Storm Chances Saturday

Isolated showers are in the forecast for the southern part of the viewing area, impacting Concordia, Catahoula and LaSalle Parishes. Temperatures will lower into the mid and upper 50s with very light wind in place.

More rain showers are possible for much of the eastern viewing area as a Gulf of Mexico low pressure system migrates north into Mississippi. Temperatures will reach to near 70 degrees with wind from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

High pressure builds in for Friday, bringing with it plenty of sunshine and pleasant conditions. Temperatures will reach into the low 80s, above normal for this time of year. An isolated showers or two may migrate into the region from Texas, but mostly everyone will stay dry.

On Saturday, there will be a chance for showers and isolated severe storms. The wet weather threat is due to a cold front pushing into the region on Saturday. Temperatures Saturday will reach into the mid 80s.

On Sunday, high pressure begins to build into the region, bringing plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach into the mid 70s, seasonal for this time of year. The pleasant weather continues through early next week, with temperatures going from the mid 70s Sunday to low 80s by Wednesday.

