Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter

A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An animal shelter says a dog is recovering from alcohol withdrawal.

The Woodside Animal Welfare Trust, a shelter in the United Kingdom, said it has been nursing a dog named Coco back to health.

The team said this was the first case for them dealing with canine alcohol withdrawal.

Coco has required intensive care for more than a month since arriving at the shelter with his canine pal following the death of his owner.

According to the shelter, a vet was on site at the time and was able to administer emergency care to both animals but, unfortunately, Coco’s pal died despite the team’s best efforts.

Coco required 24-hour care with all his symptoms pointing towards alcohol withdrawal. He spent weeks sedated to help with his symptoms.

Last week, the team shared an update with Coco saying the little guy is off all medication and starting to behave normally.

The shelter team said it doesn’t know how the dogs got alcohol into their systems but without the care Coco received, he would likely have not survived.

Coco is expected to be available for adoption once fully recovered.

