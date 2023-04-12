Tornado Disaster Relief

CPSO searching for suspect accused of felony domestic abuse battery(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Brandon Trahern, 28, of Vidalia. Trahern is wanted on charges of felony domestic abuse battery.

CPSO deputies responded to a location on March 21, 2023, where they observed a female victim laying in the street, bleeding from her head. Investigation with the deputies revealed that she had been attacked by Trahern and rendered unconscious.

Trahern is described as 5′6″ weighing 150 lbs. He has green eyes and brown hair. CPSO says he is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, call 911 or submit an anonymous tip on the CPSO mobile app.

