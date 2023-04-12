Tornado Disaster Relief

3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment

By Chuck Morris and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee are investigating after the mother of a 3-month-old boy found her son dead and six other children alone at their daycare provider’s apartment.

Metropolitan Nashville Police detectives in the Youth Services division are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead Monday inside the apartment of his daycare provider.

Police say the caregiver, 51-year-old Anne C. Jordan, was not at the apartment when the dead infant and six other children, ranging in age up to 16 months, were found by the victim’s mother and another parent, WSMV reports.

Medical staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital reported the dead child did not have any obvious signs of traumatic injury or medical issues. The six other children have been determined to be in good health.

Hikers in Harpeth River State Park found Jordan suffering from significant cuts, apparently self-inflicted, to her arms on Monday evening. Police said she was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital, where detectives will attempt to interview her.

Jordan’s car was found at the park and is being searched pursuant to a warrant.

