Town of Jena makes improvements to local ballpark, increases safety for visitors

JENA, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Jena is making improvements to its local ballpark for players, coaches and supporters, and they’re ensuring the park is safer and cleaner.

Officials with the town brought in newer lights for two fields at Dixie Youth ballpark this year, and they’ve added protection to their bathrooms due to past vandalism issues.

For the boys’ fields, they added LED lights to “Field #1″ and “Field #2″ to makes its surroundings brighter at night.

“There were around six to eights lights on each pole, and now there’s two,” says Mayor LaDawn Edwards of the Town of Jena. “As far as the lighting, the lighting was okay, but of course, LED is better.”

One of the local coaches, Philip Andrews, says the older lights did not provide enough lighting for the fields.

“We’ve had tournaments here, and we’ve had other coaches come and just comment on how dark our fields were,” says Andrews, who’s the coach and President of Jena Dixie Youth Boys. ““It could be a safety issue, too, with it being dark, and kids could get injured getting hit by a ball or anything.”

Mayor Edwards says they’ve had issues with people vandalizing their bathrooms after dark when the ball teams finish playing. She says there are no lids on toilets, and they had to take action by placing locks on the bathroom doors.

“All of the coaches have a key, and so, when they get here, they unlock the bathrooms, and when they leave, they lock them back,” says Edwards.

Mayor Edwards says they’re still working on replacing faucets and adding mirrors to the bathrooms. According to Edwards, the town is considering tankless toilets. The mayor told KNOE Tuesday afternoon improvements for the girls’ field at the park will begin in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.