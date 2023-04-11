Tornado Disaster Relief

Ronald Greene’s family reacts to officers pleading not guilty

By Tyler Englander
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Ronald Greene is reacting after five law enforcement officers entered pleas of not guilty on charges relating to this death.

“In spite of the fact that he was killed May 10th, 2019, he has made his presence known,” Greene’s Mother, Mona Hardin, told KNOE.

The officers were arraigned in Union Parish Court on April 11.

“We have malfeasance charged, obstruction of justice,” Hardin explained. “What we saw in the video clearly everyone knows without a doubt was the murder of a black man.”

Greene’s family and around 50 supporters packed the court as four former and current Louisiana State Troopers and one Union Parish Sheriff’s Deputy were arranged on charges ranging from Negligent Homicide to Malfeasance in Office.

“What I saw in there, you mocking, you laughing at us,” said Hardin. “You have strengthened us. You don’t know. We have unending resilience.”

Trooper Kory York is facing the most severe crime of negligent homicide.

Melina Abdullah with Black Lives Matter Grassroots says the indictments are historic.

“This is the first time that police in the State of Louisiana has been indicted for the killing of anyone,” explained Abdullah.

Hardin says the Greene family plans to be at every court hearing in anticipation of a trial.

“We’re here now,” said Hardin. “We are totally focused, and we are here for the long haul. We’re not stopping anytime soon.”

All five officers left the courthouse before we could ask them for comment.

