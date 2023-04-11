KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast: Mild Weather Week with Isolated Rain Showers

Mild and pleasant weather can be expected in the region over the next few days. An area of low pressure will be forming in the Gulf of Mexico later today, and this will keep some cloud cover and low rain chances in the forecast. The bulk of any rain is expected to fall in south Louisiana, but a few stray showers will make it further north. By this weekend, a cold front will arrive and bring scattered storms to the region. This will clear out by Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the region. Temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 70s. It will be a beautiful day to spend some time outside.

Tonight: Skies will stay partly cloudy over the region with temperatures falling to near average. Lows will drop to the low 50s.

Tomorrow: Another partly cloudy day is expected in the region, although a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. Rain chances are only 20%. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s for a high.

Thursday: Cloudy skies will be in place around the region with isolated showers from time to time as the low pressure pushes inland. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will be slightly cooler in the low 70s.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, and it will be much warmer as highs climb into the low 80s. It will be another great day to enjoy some of the sunshine.

Saturday: As our next cold front arrives, scattered storms will be possible across the region. Rain chances are 40%. It will be warm ahead of the frontal passage as highs climb to the mid 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: A gradual clearing is expected in the region with partly cloudy skies. It will be slightly cooler behind the front as highs will peak in the mid 70s.

Monday: It is going to be a phenomenal day to get outside and soak up some sunshine. Skies will be nice and sunny with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.