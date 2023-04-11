Tornado Disaster Relief

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Mild Weather Week with Isolated Rain Showers

with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
By Sheena Martin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mild and pleasant weather can be expected in the region over the next few days. An area of low pressure will be forming in the Gulf of Mexico later today, and this will keep some cloud cover and low rain chances in the forecast. The bulk of any rain is expected to fall in south Louisiana, but a few stray showers will make it further north. By this weekend, a cold front will arrive and bring scattered storms to the region. This will clear out by Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the region. Temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 70s. It will be a beautiful day to spend some time outside.

Tonight: Skies will stay partly cloudy over the region with temperatures falling to near average. Lows will drop to the low 50s.

Tomorrow: Another partly cloudy day is expected in the region, although a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. Rain chances are only 20%. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s for a high.

Thursday: Cloudy skies will be in place around the region with isolated showers from time to time as the low pressure pushes inland. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will be slightly cooler in the low 70s.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, and it will be much warmer as highs climb into the low 80s. It will be another great day to enjoy some of the sunshine.

Saturday: As our next cold front arrives, scattered storms will be possible across the region. Rain chances are 40%. It will be warm ahead of the frontal passage as highs climb to the mid 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: A gradual clearing is expected in the region with partly cloudy skies. It will be slightly cooler behind the front as highs will peak in the mid 70s.

Monday: It is going to be a phenomenal day to get outside and soak up some sunshine. Skies will be nice and sunny with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Pedestrian hit, killed walking along roadway in Caldwell Parish
The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.
18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Dunbar Branch of Morehouse Parish Library
Dunbar Branch of Morehouse Parish Library vandalized, Bastrop police investigate
Farmerville man killed in Union Parish crash
Farmerville man killed in Union Parish crash

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright