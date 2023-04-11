Tornado Disaster Relief

KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Mainly Pleasant, Limited Rain Chances

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Pleasant weather is expected this evening across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will slowly fall into the low 50s, seasonal for this time of year. The sky will turn mostly clear.

Wednesday will start out partly cloudy with temperatures eventually reaching the mid 70s. Late in the day, clouds will start to increase and bring the chance for an isolated shower or two as an area of low pressure drifts north from the Gulf of Mexico towards the region.

Rain showers become more likely for Thursday as the disturbance from the Gulf continues to drift north toward the region. Temperatures Thursday will still reach into the low 70s.

Eventually, the disturbance begins to drift east, away from the ArkLaMiss, leading to drier and brighter conditions. Friday will be a mostly sunny day, with temperatures in the low 80s, above normal for this time of year.

Isolated showers could move into the region late Friday night from storms that develop in Texas, but much of the region should stay dry.

The likelihood of rain changes for Saturday, as a cold front approaches from the west, bringing with it the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Temperatures Saturday will reach into the low 80s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected for Sunday and Monday as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures will range in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day, with temperatures in the low 80s.

