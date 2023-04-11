Tornado Disaster Relief

City of Monroe announces temporary road closure

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe says a section of Old Sterlington Rd. will be closed to through traffic on April 11 starting at 7 a.m. The road closure will be located between Bon Aire Dr. and Paige Dr. The closure is expected to last three days.

New cross drains are being installed as part of the recent road project.

The City of Monroe says there will be detour routes established using U.S. Hwy 165, Finks Hideaway Rd., Bon Aire Dr. and Northeast Drive.

The City of Monroe and DOTD would like to remind drivers to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. It is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Pedestrian hit, killed walking along roadway in Caldwell Parish
The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.
18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Dunbar Branch of Morehouse Parish Library
Dunbar Branch of Morehouse Parish Library vandalized, Bastrop police investigate
Farmerville man killed in Union Parish crash
Farmerville man killed in Union Parish crash

Latest News

Emergency declaration for Ouachita Parish
Ouachita Parish declares flood emergency
Police Lights Generic
Narcotics investigation leads to 41 arrest warrants issued in Franklin Parish
2 Ouachita Parish schools named as Louisiana Comeback Campuses
2 Ouachita Parish schools named as Louisiana Comeback Campuses
2 Ouachita Parish Schools named as Louisiana Comeback Campuses
2 NELA schools named as Louisiana Comeback Campuses