City of Monroe announces temporary road closure

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe says a section of Old Sterlington Rd. will be closed to through traffic on April 11 starting at 7 a.m. The road closure will be located between Bon Aire Dr. and Paige Dr. The closure is expected to last three days.

New cross drains are being installed as part of the recent road project.

The City of Monroe says there will be detour routes established using U.S. Hwy 165, Finks Hideaway Rd., Bon Aire Dr. and Northeast Drive.

The City of Monroe and DOTD would like to remind drivers to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. It is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason.

